Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today sent Minister Pijush Hazarika to Manipur to communicate with the families of Assam workers affected by the land slide that occured on June 29-30 June in Tubul.

As per reports, a total of 10 dead bodies were recovered today and 18 people were rescued (including civilians and soldiers of the Territorial Army) from the landslide-hit railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district.

At least 14 have been confirmed dead and over 55 went missing after a massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh has also visited the Landslide area and has ensured all possible assistance from the state government of Manipur.