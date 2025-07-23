Manipur man arrested in Guwahati theft case; Dispur police recover stolen batteries

The East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Dispur Police Station successfully cracked a theft case, arresting one individual in connection with the crime.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Hingleiwang Kuane, a resident of the Tamenglong district of Manipur, was taken into custody following an intensive investigation.

Authorities confirmed that all four stolen batteries have been recovered from his possession.

The Assam Police have initiated appropriate legal proceedings against the accused.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the arrested individual is linked to any larger network of thieves.