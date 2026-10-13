Manipur: Myanmar national among two arrested, 900 grams of brown sugar seized

Two persons, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested and 900 grams of suspected brown sugar seized in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, according to a police statement issued on October 13.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested a 37-year-old woman, identified as Chingmuanchin Samte, from Khupgou village. Police also seized 45 soap cases containing approximately 900 grams of brown sugar from her possession.

According to the statement, information obtained from Samte during questioning led police to her alleged supplier, Paumuonthang Tungnung, a 33-year-old Myanmar national residing in Boljol village in the district. He was subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered at Churachandpur Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

Further details regarding the investigation were not provided in the statement.