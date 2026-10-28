The Special Task Force (STF) seized 20.432 kg of opium allegedly concealed inside the spare wheel of a Tata Yodha vehicle at Amingaon in Assam's Kamrup district and arrested the driver, officials said on October 28.

The seized contraband has an estimated street value of around Rs 3 crore, while its valuation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is approximately Rs 1 crore, according to official sources.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs that a consignment of narcotics was being transported from Senapati in Manipur to a neighbouring state through Amingaon.

Acting on the inputs, the STF intercepted a Tata Yodha bearing registration number AS 01 PC 0730 and searched the vehicle. During the search, personnel recovered 20 kg and 432 grams of opium allegedly hidden inside its spare wheel.

The driver, identified as Md Shahid Ali (42), son of late Bahar Ali, was arrested in connection with the seizure. He is a resident of Chawul Khowa village under Mukalmua Police Station in Nalbari district.

The operation was led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF.

Officials said necessary legal proceedings were being initiated in connection with the seizure. Further investigation is expected to establish the full details of the alleged drug trafficking operation.

