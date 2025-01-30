Security forces arrested two active members of the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO) from Tentha under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Leishangthem Hemanta Singh alias Leishemba (41) and Kiyam Open Meitei alias Penthokpa (41). A keypad mobile phone was recovered from their possession.



Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Manipur Police successfully rescued a mentally unstable woman who was found wandering in Nungchappi village under Jiribam Police Station in Jiribam district.



The woman was later identified as Lalpiengjo Hmar (37), a resident of Moljol Village, Jiribam District. After verification, she was safely reunited with her family members.





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