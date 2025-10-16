Manipur security forces arrest five insurgent cadres, recover weapons and communication devices

In a series of counter-insurgency operations, security forces in Manipur arrested five active insurgent cadres belonging to three proscribed outfits—PREPAK, KCP (PWG), and UNLF (P)—from different parts of the state on October 14 and 15, 2025.

According to official reports, on October 15, a joint team of security forces apprehended two active members of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from the foothills of Ngariyan Hill under Andro Police Station, Imphal East district. The arrested individuals were identified as Laitonjam Lucky Singh (32) and Soraisham Athoi Singh (42), both residents of Huikap village, Imphal East. Two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

On the same day, security personnel also arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Md. Imran Khan alias Leingakpa (20), from his residence at Kairang Chingya Awang Leikai, Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, on October 14, Manipur Police apprehended two active cadres of the United National Liberation Front (P) from Haobam Marak Lourembam Leikai area under Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West district. The accused were identified as Leishangthem Shinghajit Meitei (22) of Naranseina Mamang Leikai, Bishnupur district, and Sorokhaibam Dayananda Singh alias Nganba (28) of Thinungei Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district.

Police sources revealed that the duo had been involved in issuing threats to residents of Haobam Marak Lourembam Leikai. Items recovered from their possession included one 9mm pistol with a magazine, two mobile phones, and a wallet containing an Aadhaar card.