Security forces conducted comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises across the vulnerable and fringe areas of both hill and valley districts in Manipur.



During a recent operation, 33 live rounds of 7.62 mm (SLR) ammunition were recovered from the foothills of Leirongthel Pitra, falling under the jurisdiction of Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal District.



Simultaneously, measures were taken to ensure the smooth and secure transit of essential commodities across the state. A total of 362 vehicles along National Highway-2 (NH-2) and 201 vehicles along National Highway-37 (NH-37) were successfully escorted by security convoys through sensitive and vulnerable stretches.



To strengthen security, 110 Nakas and checkpoints have been strategically deployed across various hill and valley districts. Police personnel stationed at these points are conducting thorough checks to prevent any unlawful activity and to maintain peace and stability in the region.