To enhance security in Manipur, security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations across the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. These operations, aimed at curbing militant activities, led to substantial recoveries of arms and ammunition.

In the Thoubal district, a series of searches in Uyok Ching Leirongthel Pitra yielded a wide array of weaponry and explosives. The haul included a 9 mm SMG with a magazine, a 12-Bore Single Barrel Gun, a 9mm pistol, a .32 pistol, two tube launchers, two MK III A2 grenades, two detonators, six HE-36 hand grenades, three arming rings, one Chinese hand grenade, 65 live ammunition rounds, five tear smoke shells, one stun grenade, a helmet BP Patka, and a Baofeng walkie-talkie with a charger.

Similarly, operations in Mission Veng, Kangpokpi district, resulted in the recovery of a 7.62mm SLR with a magazine, a bolt action rifle, two 12-inch single bore barrel guns, six live ammunition rounds, ten fired cases, and two HE-36 hand grenades, although these grenades were without detonators.