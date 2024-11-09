In a concerted effort to bolster security and maintain control in high-risk regions, security forces carried out intensive search and area domination operations in the hill and valley districts of Imphal. The operations targeted fringe and vulnerable zones, resulting in significant arms recoveries from two key locations.

In the Changsang Hill Range of Imphal East District, the search yielded a substantial cache, including one locally crafted carbine complete with a magazine, 13 high-explosive (HE) hand grenades, two Chinese-made hand grenades, two WP smoke grenades, 32 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, 10 detonators with a container, a radio set labeled HT-T6, a green ammunition box, and one grenade open key.

Simultaneously, in the Thingom area of Imphal West District, forces uncovered additional weaponry comprising a 9 mm carbine machine with a magazine, a grenade launcher, a locally produced 9 mm pistol with a magazine, five 36-type hand grenades, 11 rounds of live ammunition, 10 spent cartridges, 10 blank 7.62 mm cartridges, a tube launcher, a Talkpro wireless communication set, a three-way smoke grenade, and a stunt shell.

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