Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Commando Unit (SPL CDO) in Khabeisoi, Imphal East, apprehended four leaders of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IM) during a frisking and checking operation at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Khuman Lampak on February 24.

According to Superintendent of Police/Railway & In-charge of Special Commando Unit, Khabeisoi, Th. Krishnatombi Singh, the team, led by Subedar L. Bebekananda Singh, conducted the operation based on a specific input from the 16 Assam Rifles about the presence of suspected persons in the general area of the ISBT. The arrests were made around 9:45 AM.

The operation was also a precautionary measure in connection with the ongoing Manipur Legislative Assembly session.

During the frisking and checking, the four unknown suspected persons, who were on foot, were caught by the team. The names and identities of the arrested leaders have not been disclosed yet.

Overall, the operation was successful in apprehending the suspected leaders of NSCN(IM), contributing to the maintenance of law and order in the region.

Earlier on February 23, NSCN-IM leader Lanuwati Jamir was arrested for asking people not to vote for Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along.

Lanuwati Jamir had signed the NSCN-GRPN directive asking residents of Alongtaki constituency in Nagaland not to vote for state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along.

He was picked up by the Assam Rilfes late on February 22 night.

Later, custody of Jamir was transferred to the Nagaland police.

With election campaigning in the poll-bound Northeast state of Nagaland is in its last phase, the NSCN-GRPN issued a directive for the residents of the Alongtaki assembly constituency, asking the voters “not to vote” for Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

The NSCN-GRPN accused Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along of possessing an “anti Naga character”.

“Observing his anti Naga character, all the village of 30 Alongtaki Constituency are directed not to vote in favour of Mr Temjen Imna Along,” the NSCN-GRPN stated in its directive.