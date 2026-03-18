Manipur: Three active cadres held, arms cache recovered by security forces in state

Security forces in Manipur arrested three active cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits and recovered a cache of arms and explosives on March 17.

In Kakching district, an active member of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Elangbam Abinash alias Rakesh (21), was apprehended from the Singtom area under Sugnu police station. The accused, a resident of Hiyanglam Makha Leikai, is believed to have been involved in insurgent activities in the region.

In a separate operation in Imphal East district, security personnel arrested Mutum Ranjan Singh alias Mangal (46), an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), near Irilbung High School under Irilbung police station. A mobile phone and a scooter were seized from his possession, officials added.

Meanwhile, in Imphal West district, security forces apprehended Taorem Arunkumar Singh (32), an active member of PREPAK (Pro), from the Canchipur area under Singjamei police station. He hails from Chanam Sandrok Makha Leikai in Imphal East district. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

In a related operation, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from the Ithing Mamang ground area under Keibul Lamjao police station in Bishnupur district. The recovered items included a .303 rifle with magazine, a .32 mm pistol with magazine, a No. 36 hand grenade, a locally-made bomb, 12 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres, 15 INSAS empty cartridges, and a bulletproof plate.