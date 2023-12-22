The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) today announced that the border between the districts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur would be sealed.

The ITLF, through a press release, announced that the border between the hill district of Churachandpur and the valley district of Bishnupur, would be sealed because of security concerns.

The ITLF stated that the step is being taken as they have alleged information that miscreants are planning to disrupt Christmas celebrations.

The ITLF has also called upon the people of Churachandpur district not to move out of the district from the period of December 23, 2023 till January 5, 2024. Sinmiliarly, non-tribals from outside the district have been told that they are not permitted to move inside the district during the said period.

The announcement by the ITLF comes in even as the Christian majority Kuki populace of Churachandpur are bracing up to celebrate Christmas.