Manipur: Ukhrul Kuki CSOs condemn alleged force on protesters at Shangkai, demand action over abducted civilians and killings

Kuki CSO Working Committee on May 29 strongly criticised the Government of Manipur and security forces over the handling of protests at Shangkai in Manipur, alleging excessive force against Kuki-Zo protesters and inaction over the abduction of 14 Kuki civilians and the killing of three Kuki-Zo pastors.

In a statement titled “State Terror Unleashed on Peaceful Kuki Protest at Shangkai,” the organisation alleged that personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action personnel used force, including tear gas, against civilians during a protest demanding justice for the abducted individuals and slain pastors.

According to the committee, tear gas shells were allegedly fired into residential areas during the protest, and several civilians, including women, were injured. The organisation claimed that one woman sustained a head injury during the incident and remains in critical condition.

The statement further alleged that security personnel used disproportionate force against protesters instead of addressing the concerns raised by the Kuki-Zo community.

The organisation also referred to previous incidents involving alleged excesses by security forces and accused authorities of failing to ensure accountability.

The committee demanded immediate medical assistance for the injured, a time-bound judicial inquiry into the incident, and action against personnel allegedly involved in the use of force.

It also reiterated demands for the safe release of the 14 abducted Kuki civilians and called for immediate intervention by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The organisation further alleged that authorities have failed to make progress in the investigation into the killing of three Kuki-Zo pastors and accused the state government of selective action.

Appealing to human rights organisations, church bodies and civil society groups, the committee urged wider support for what it described as demands for justice, accountability and equal treatment for the Kuki-Zo community.

The statement comes amid continuing ethnic tensions and security concerns in Manipur.