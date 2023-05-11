The All Assam Manipuri Students' Union, Manipuri Peoples' Front, Manipuri Basti Meirapabi Womens' Association and the World Meithi Council, Assam unit have strongly condemned the violence that took place in Manipur between the indigenous Meitei and the Kukis.

Addressing the media, Hari Singha, General Secretary, Assam, World Meiti Council said, "There have been false reporting in certain sections of media that and we would like to clarify that there is no fight between Meiti and tribal...the fight is between Meiti and Kuki Chin tribe."

The association claimed that since last year following the government's crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation in different parts and many illegal Kuki Chin immigrants migrated from Myanmar who were doing illegal Poppy cultivation in Churachandpur and the adjoining districts were not allegedly not happy with the anti-drug policy of the state government.

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Further, Singha claimed that the fight is also not between Christians or Hindus which has been wrongly showcased by the media outlets.

The association has also urged the state government of Manipur and the Central government to bring peace to the valley state along with the different communities of Manipur.

PH Phuritsambam Birmani, Advisor, Manipuri People Front, Assam also asserted that thousands of Kuki people are inflators and have been creating some problems or the other.

Birmani also said that in recent years the state government came to know that the huge population of Kuki Chin migrated from Myanmar have illegally encroached in the Reserve Forest of Manipur and because of this the number of Kuki Chin population has increased by around 30 per cent in recent years.