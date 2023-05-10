United Manipuri Association, Assam (UMAA) on May 10 called for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing unrest in the state.

UMAA on behalf of all the Moitei Community settled in different parts of the state also expressed grief and unhappiness on the plight of the Meitei Community settled in Manipur.

''It is time we as a Meitei Community Irrespective of our settlement area beside Manipur reason but as per of the society, peacefully and strategically should find amicable panacea to the impending threat for the present and for future generation,'' the UMAA said.

''As a matter of concern we humbly request that be known to the rest of the country, that Meite rightfully seeks its rights (ST status) in a democratic manner abiding by the framework of the Indian Constitution,'' it added.

The Manipuri Association further requested serious discussion and solutions to these critical issues, which is a concern to every peace-loving people in Manipur as well as North East Region.

''We Meitei from Assam are anguished and share the same feeling of the present turmoil and hitches which Meiteis' are going through in Manipur,'' the association added.

UMAA also assured full cooperation in mitigating the present conflict and unnatural disturbances undergoing and added, ''We also want our problems to be highlighted at the international level to let the world know our claims, constant and concerns at the highest level''.

''We also appealed to the media practitioners to report by balancing the stories in connection with Manipur's, present turmoil situation,'' it said.

It further said the present conflict in Manipur is very complex and some sections of the people are trying to portray as Hindu vs Christian and Tribal vs Meitei or none tribal, which is very unfortunate and may bring irreparable damage to the age-old relationship between valley people and hills people.

''Last, but the least, we humbly request a strategic and speedy sustainable solution to the present un-wanted ethnic strife prevailing and let the development process flows,'' the Manipuri Association added.