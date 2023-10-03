The All Assam Manipuri Students’ Union, Central Committee on Monday, October 2, 2023, organized a peaceful and silent candlelight vigil and offered condolences in remembrance of late Phijam Hemanjit and late Linthoingambi Hijam at the ground of Guwahati Manipuri Basti Rajbari Athletic Club.



The said two innocent souls were kidnapped in last July month and after almost two and a half months the news of their murder came into light. In the investigation of NIA and CBI, the two Meitei students were proved to be brutally killed by Kuki-Zo militants.

At the said event, more than seven hundred students, academicians, intellectuals from Assam Down Town University, Assam Don Bosco University, Royal Global University, NERIM, Allen Career Institute, IIIM, TISS Guwahati, NEF Law College, USTM, Jettwings Institute of Aviation & Hospitality Management, Gauhati and citizens from in and around Guwahati alongside the volunteers of AAMSU were gathered to offer their condolences and demanded justice for the two departed Meitei students.

Contextualizing with various ongoing issues and emphasizing on the murder of the students in Manipur Dr. Yengkhom Monojit Singha, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Political Science, Assam Royal Global University; Dr. Seema Ningthoujam, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Botany, Assam Royal Global University; Dr. Yumnam Lokeshor Singha, Associate Professor, Dept. of Zoology, Assam Don Bosco University, Tapesia Campus; Leishungbam Ingangamba, General Secretary, Manipuri People's Front; Gaurab Sharma, General Secretary, United Manipuri Arts and Cultural Organization; Ngasepam Sanahal, President, AAMSU-Central Committee; M. Priyadarshini Devi, Organizing secretary, Manipuri People's Front; N. Sarojini Devi, President, Manipuri Basti Meira Paibi Women Association, etc. has given insight into the issues and pointed out the role of government in handling and controlling the situation to bring back peace in Manipur state.

AAMSU strongly condemned such inhuman acts of the militants and irresponsible nature of the government to handle the situation at its initial stage. AAMSU added that, if government had taken serious action at the beginning of the outburst of the violence of Manipur, then the situation would not have worsened, for which the consequences has to be suffered by the general citizen of the state.