Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed light on the remarkable and unique relationship between the Moran community of Barekuri village in Assam's Tinsukia district and the endangered Hoolock Gibbons, India's only species of ape. Speaking during the 113th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister praised the villagers for their extraordinary commitment to preserving and coexisting with these rare creatures.

The Hoolock Gibbons, which are classified as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), are primarily found in eastern Bangladesh and across several northeastern Indian states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. Despite their dwindling numbers, the gibbons have found a safe haven in Barekuri, where the local Moran community has integrated these apes into their cultural fabric.

PM Modi shared a touching account of how the villagers, who refer to the gibbons as "Holo Bandor," have not only accepted them into their lives but have also actively nurtured their relationship with the apes. "You must have seen many films about the love between humans and animals, but a real story is unfolding in Assam. In the small village of Barekuri, the people of the Moran community and the Hoolock Gibbons live together in harmony. The villagers have a very deep connection with these gibbons, and they continue to uphold their traditional values," PM Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister highlighted the community's innovative approach to strengthening their bond with the gibbons. Recognizing the gibbons' fondness for bananas, the villagers began cultivating the fruit specifically for them. Moreover, they have incorporated the gibbons into their cultural practices, performing rituals related to the birth and death of gibbons, akin to those conducted for their own kin.

In his address, PM Modi also noted that some members of the Moran community have even been named after the gibbons, signifying the deep-rooted bond between the two. Recently, the villagers took steps to address a pressing concern—electric wires that posed a threat to the gibbons. The community, demonstrating their unwavering dedication, worked together to find a solution, ensuring the safety of their beloved apes.