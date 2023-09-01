To align efforts towards skilling and entrepreneurship in the northeastern region of India, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Education and External Affairs today inaugurated the North-Eastern Skill & Entrepreneurship Conclave being held from 1st September to 3rd September 2023, "Manthan2023" at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati, Assam embodying a dynamic bidirectional platform, aimed at convergence and collaboration.

The Conclave is a confluence designed to channel the energies of stakeholders to bring together ministries, state governments, academia, industry associations, institutions, policymakers, corporations, and most crucially, beneficiaries to deliberate on Skill and Entrepreneurship in North-East India. Over the next few days, the event will embody the spirit of collaboration, sharing best practices, and aligning efforts in the domains of skilling and entrepreneurship.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Education and External Affairs addressed the event.

The event looks forward to a more detailed understanding of the following:

- Disseminate the vision of MSDE for the North-Eastern region on the development of entrepreneurship and skill and strengthen the overall ecosystem.

-Deliberate upon the benefits of MSDE's special package for NER.

- Reinforce regional networks, and stimulate innovative strategies and roadmap for fostering entrepreneurship and skill development eco-system of NER.

The event will reiterate MSDE's vision of augmenting skill development and entrepreneurship with a special focus on building the capacity of the youth of the region through a comprehensive package. Secondly, the focus shifts to the overall entrepreneurship ecosystem, the financial support available in the North-East, livelihood opportunities offered by different stakeholders, and the startup culture fostered in the region; eventually fostering synergy and cooperation among stakeholders to nurture a robust entrepreneurial environment.

On day 1 of the Conclave, MSDE launched three residential skill training programs for electric vehicle service technicians, solar panel installation technicians, and electrical technicians. These programs are a part of the strategic partnership between the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and IIT Guwahati. Further, a millet range of products developed by tribal candidates under TRISSAM has also been launched. The event brings together a group of participants, including representatives from Central Ministries, state governments, industry associations, academia, policymakers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and grassroots organizations, among others.

Speaking on the inauguration, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, said, "Over the last 9 years, the narrative of the Northeast has tremendously transformed. From an infrastructure deficit region, we are now a group of states that has rapidly built modern infrastructure which in turn is transforming lives, connecting hundreds and thousands of citizens who were unconnected before.

Now, we have a new approach to skilling. Skilling programs are as much for the entrepreneurs whose work we see in the exhibition as it is for those who seek jobs in new and emerging areas. We will have programs for self-help groups, for FPOs, all of those who today have this incredible opportunity to enhance the digitization of the world - their innovation can be delivered through e-commerce and technology platforms to a market far beyond the local community. We will connect through our own network of ONDC as well."

"Skills are the most important passport to jobs and opportunities. When we look at these opportunities - there is a global demand for Indian talent. There is a demand for newer skilled youth for the jobs that are being created by the economy. It is PM Modi ji's mission to build NayaBharat, NayeSkills, NayeAvsar, and NayeRozgar by sowing seeds of entrepreneurship, investments, business, and jobs with modern infrastructure," he further added

Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, said, "In the heart of the Northeastern Region, as we gather at the Manthan Conclave, I am filled with immense pride. This gathering signifies our commitment to empower the youth and nurture entrepreneurship in this region. Thanks to the visionary leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Northeast is now a thriving part of India's growth story. Asthalakshmi, his vision, will transform these eight states into vital contributors to India's GDP. With initiatives like 'Transforming Lives, Building Futures,' we are building a robust ecosystem, empowering the region's youth with industry-ready skills. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for Northeast India."

At Manthan Conclave, two sessions were held on "Skilling for Micro-Entrepreneurship & Entrepreneurship" and "Skills for future-ready and Industry-ready workforce" focusing on strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Northeast region. Further, through awards and recognition,8 successful entrepreneurs were felicitated from eight states of the Northeast Region. An exhibition has also been inaugurated showcasing 250+ products from 80 Exhibitors from local artisans, craftsmen, and local nano entrepreneurs across the eight states of NER.

The event showcases MSDE's unwavering dedication to fostering comprehensive growth in the Northeastern region. Foremost among these objectives is the dissemination of MSDE's visionary roadmap tailored for the region's development, effectively conveying strategies and initiatives aimed at empowering the region's youth and fortifying the ecosystem. Encompassing dialogues revolving around impactful initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and the National Apprentices Promotion Scheme (NAPS). To create a robust skill-centric and industry-ready ecosystem in the North-Eastern Region (NER), the government launched a special initiative in August 2023 called 'Transforming Lives, Building Futures: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the North-East. As part of the initiative, 2.5 lahks talented youth of the NER will be provided with industry-relevant skill training programmes through a wide array of schemes and initiatives, including PMKVY, NAPS, and Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS).

The event was graced by Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, Smt. Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary, MSDE, Smt. Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE, Smt. G Madhumita Das, Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Labour& Employment, Dr.Lalit Sharma, Director, IIE, Shri C. Songate, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Shri MoatoshiLongkumer, MLA and Advisor, Labour& Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri K Moses Chalai, Secretary, North Eastern Council, Shri S. D. Sundaresan, Secretary, Skill Development department Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, and Shri B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam-Labour Welfare Deptt. Dispur.

