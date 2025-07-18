‘Many jails in India waiting for the Gandhis’: Assam CM hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp counterattack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his recent remarks about jailing political opponents as political theatrics and warning that legal consequences could await the Gandhi family instead.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma questioned Rahul Gandhi’s authority, saying, “He is just an MP. How can he arrest a Chief Minister?” and accused the Congress of focusing solely on personal vendettas instead of real issues like employment or culture. “Congress will not talk about employment, they will not talk about our land, culture… their only agenda is to put Himanta Biswa Sarma behind bars. Who will vote for such a party whose manifesto is just one line?” he asked.

His comments followed Rahul Gandhi’s July 16 speech in Chhaygaon, where the Congress leader predicted a landslide victory in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections and referred to Sarma as someone who “thinks of himself not as a Chief Minister, but as a king.” Gandhi also alleged that Sarma is “India’s most corrupt Chief Minister” and warned that he would eventually be held accountable.

Tensions further escalated after violence broke out in the Paikan Reserve Forest area in Goalpara during an eviction drive. CM Sarma linked the clash to what he described as provocative speeches by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge… openly encouraged encroachers and land jihadists to take over government land,” Sarma said. According to the Chief Minister, the clash left 21 police personnel injured after allegedly being attacked with stones and sticks. One person died in police firing during the confrontation, and another was hospitalized.

The Assam Police has registered a case and is reviewing recent political speeches. “If we see some elements invite penal action, the Police will not hesitate to take action against Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge,” Sarma warned.

The Chief Minister also accused Gandhi and the state Congress leadership of acting at the behest of foreign interests. “Rahul Gandhi himself is a foreign element… He is the main guy of George Soros,” he claimed, repeating allegations of outside influence on the Congress leadership.

With both sides ramping up rhetoric ahead of the 2026 state elections, the political climate in Assam appears set for further confrontation. Gandhi has placed his bets on the state Congress's revamped leadership under Gaurav Gogoi, saying, “We have created a new team here. We have started the work, and the people of Assam will soon see the results.”