On the occasion of Dol Jatra and Holi Celebration, the Kamrup Deputy Commissioner (DC) has proclaimed March 19 as ‘Local Holiday’.

According to the official statement, All the government offices, financial institutions and banks failing under the jurisdiction of Kamrup district will remain closed on the day.

The release further reads: “However, officers/staffs/teachers who are engaged with the conduct of ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) & Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination or other essential services in the district will be exempted from the purview of this local holiday.”

Holi, the ‘festival of colours’ is celebrated across the nation with utmost joy and enthusiasm.

The ritual starts by lighting-up the bonfire a day before the day of Holi, also known as ‘Holika Dahan’ which symbolises the triumph of good over evil.