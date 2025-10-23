Margherita celebrates two-day Danottam Kathin Civar Daan Utsav at Bhittorpowai gaon

The two-day auspicious Danottam Kathin Civar Daan Utsav, along with a series of religious ceremonies, was held on October 23 and 24 at 1 No. Bhittorpowai Gaon in Margherita under Tinsukia district, drawing Buddhist devotees from across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival began on Thursday with the hoisting of the World Buddhist Flag by the Head Monk of Kharsang Buddha Vihar, followed by sapling plantation by the Head Monk of Guju Buddha Vihar. Key highlights included the unveiling of the Ashoka Pillar and Bodhisattva Siddharth Statue by Itika Mahathero, Sangha Nayak of Purbanchal Bhikkhu Sangha, Kap-Cheti Dana (Stupa) rituals, Buddha Rupa consecration inauguration, the Kalpataru procession, and evening illumination of candles across the sanctity.

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, present at the ceremony, appreciated the development work in the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency under the BJP-led Assam government and noted that the construction of Buddhist Viharas and monasteries has brought immense joy to the Buddhist community.

The festival was made possible by the generous contribution of Khageswar Khalen and Moloya Khalen, a pious couple from 1 No. Bhittorpowai Gaon, who donated their entire property for the occasion, supporting events including the Danottam Kathin Civar Daan Utsav, Ashoka Pillar unveiling, Kap-Cheti Dana, Dhamma Khanda (Lik) Dana, Buddha Rupa consecration, Bodhisattva Siddharth statue unveiling, and ordination of Shramans.

On Friday, October 24, the festival will conclude with the Danottam Kathin Civar Daan Utsav and the ordination of Shramans, marking the culmination of a spiritually enriching celebration for the Buddhist community in the region.