Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) Margherita branch president Pradip Ghoshal and working president Sanjib Baruah have welcomed Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's decision to start coal production at Tikok Colliery West Expansion under Northeastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd, Margherita.

Pradip Ghoshal and Sanjib Baruah mentioned that a discussion on 16th June 2024 during Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kisan Reddy's visit to Guwahati included the matter of Tikok West Expansion OCP.

It was noted that to enable the expansion project by Coal India Limited, the State Government may settle the required land at a discounted rate of 50% of the land valuation.



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The State Cabinet, in its meeting held on 10th July, approved the settlement of government land with a total area of about 1580 Bigha in favour of North-Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Limited, Margherita for Tikok West Expansion OCP after realizing only 50% of the zonal value of the land, which amounts to Rs. 43,44,91,750.

However, other statutory dues will remain as per prescribed provisions of law, said Sanjib Baruah.

The expansion of Tikok West Expansion OCP will be a great boon to the largest Maharatna company North-Eastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd, Margherita, and the economy of the Margherita subdivision will benefit significantly, said Sanjib Baruah.