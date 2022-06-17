On Thursday morning Margherita Constituency MLA Bhaskar Sharma delegations team led by Disen Tipomia, Margherita Municipal Board 1 No Ward Commissioner Satya Ranjan Borkakoty, Ranjit Borpujari, Jitu Das,Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma fan's Club President Jyotish Sundas and others visits Margherita Civil Hospital regarding public Complain against Dr. K C Das Deputy Superintendent of Margherita Civil Hospital.

The delegation questioned Dr. K C Das after a public complaint was filed against him by Margherita MLA, asserting that patients who come to Margherita Civil Hospital from far-flung areas of Margherita Sub division suffer immensely because the hospital is in a pathetic state with poor facilities such as no safe drinking water, filthy bathrooms, no bedsheets and blankets for patients, rain water falls in patients rooms due to roof leaks that have been present for many years.

One patient stated that "we have to pay between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 at the time of delivery, as well as between Rs. 400 and Rs 500 for Sonography, where no procedure is done without payment at Margherita Civil Hospital".

A few days ago, a news was published in Assamese Vernacular Newspaper alleging that Margherita Civil Hospital Gynecologist Dr. Rajesh Gupta and women Anaesthesia Dr. Phukan charge exorbitant fees from patients, but in reality, after joining for 9 months, Dr. Rajesh Gupta has become popular among the patients who come for delivery as he has been successfully performing his duty without taking a single penny and all delivery patients are very happy with him.

According to Amin Khan, Civil Hospital a Lobby formed by certain doctors at Margherita civil Hospital is attempting to remove Dr. Rajesh Gupta from the hospital, for which more than 5000 people showed up on Thursday to show their support.

We rushed to Margherita civil Hospital after receiving a public complaint as we found many irregularities and anomalies at Margherita civil Hospital, which Dr. K C Das, Deputy Superintendent of Margherita civil Hospital, is fully responsible for which there are many complaints against Margherita civil Hospital, according to Ranjit Borpujari.

People who filed the complaint against Dr. K C Das demands MLA Bhaskar Sharma to take immediate action against him for allowing Margherita civil Hospital to become corrupted, and for causing famous Gynecologist Dr. Rajesh Gupta and lady Anesthesia Dr. Phukan to become mentally depressed.