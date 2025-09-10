Margherita co-district commissioner encourages women SHGs towards skill development and livelihood growth

In a bid to strengthen women’s empowerment and promote sustainable livelihood opportunities, the Margherita Co-District Administration on Wednesday convened a meeting on the utilisation of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY).

The meeting, chaired by Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley, brought together members of the Producers’ Group under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

The DMF, a non-profit trust established under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2015, aims to improve the lives of communities affected by mining operations. Discussions focused on identifying challenges faced by Producers’ Groups and exploring prospects for growth, with particular attention on designing training modules in piggery, goatery, poultry, dairy, egg-laying farms, mushroom cultivation, catering, tent house management, and other allied activities.

Commissioner Doley highlighted the importance of moving beyond raw production towards creating value-added products that could reach wider markets outside Margherita. He stressed that such efforts would enhance income opportunities for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), bring broader recognition to their work, and ensure long-term sustainability.

It was further discussed that SHGs could make use of financial support from the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMUA) scheme for essential infrastructure once training is completed, thereby strengthening production and processing capabilities.

Presently, 60 Producers’ Groups comprising nearly 2,000 SHG members are engaged in production activities across 28 verticals, contributing significantly to women’s empowerment and local economic growth.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Pronamika Konwar, Block Co-ordinator Joydeep Mallick, and members of the SHG Producers’ Group.