MARGHERITA: The Margherita Cricket Academy on Monday lift the late Rejina Bibi Memorial All Assam Cricket T20 Trophy Tournament which was held at Rajiv dehing Sports Complex Baragolai, Margherita which has been organised by Baragolai sports club.

Total 16 teams from all over Assam participated in the tournament.

The final match was played between Margherita Sports Academy and Baragolai Sports Club where Margherita Marine club won the toss and decided to bat first.

Margherita Cricket Academy scored 187 runs by losing 5 wickets where Sahil Ahmed scored 46 runs out of 30 balls and Daniel thapa scored 31 runs out of 12 balls.

Baragolai Sports club managed to scored only 71 runs by losing all the 10 wickets where Debojit Rajbonshi managed to score 21 runs out of 13 balls which is the highest score of Baragolai sports club.

Margherita Cricket Academy won the tournament by 114 runs.