Assam: Draft electoral roll published for 83rd Margherita LAC; claims, objections open till January 22, 2026

The draft electoral roll for the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) was published on December 27, with claims and objections invited from eligible electors till January 22, 2026.

The development was announced during a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties held at the office of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, under the chairmanship of Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Margherita. The meeting was convened to brief political parties on the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in the Margherita Co-District, in accordance with directions from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

Officials informed the representatives that following the rationalisation of polling stations, the total number of polling stations in the Margherita Co-District has increased from 200 to 222. The appointment and training of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the 22 newly created polling stations have been completed, and details of the new polling stations along with the names of the appointed BLOs were shared with the political parties.

As per official data, the total number of electors in the Margherita Co-District stands at 1,74,970, comprising 86,416 male voters, 88,544 female voters and 292 service voters.

The claims and objections period will remain open for 27 days, from December 27, 2025 to January 22, 2026. During this period, eligible electors may submit applications for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the draft electoral roll.

Political parties were requested to direct their respective Booth Level Agents (BLA-2s) to coordinate closely with concerned BLOs and assist applicants in filing claims and objections in the prescribed format.

To ensure transparency, officials stated that incremental lists of claims and objections will be shared with all recognised political parties on January 5, 12, 19 and 27, 2026.

The meeting also discussed the parameters for scrutiny of applications, including verification of signatures, photographs and completeness of forms, which will form the basis for issuing acknowledgements. Facilities for online submission of applications through Aadhaar-based e-sign, along with the appeal mechanism against orders passed by the Electoral Registration Officer or the District Magistrate, were also explained.

Key dates of the revision process were reiterated, with January 22, 2026 set as the last date for filing claims and objections, February 2, 2026 as the deadline for disposal of claims and objections, and February 10, 2026 scheduled for the publication of the final electoral roll.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Electoral Registration Officer Gyanjyoti Dutta, Assistant Commissioner Pritom Gogoi, Block Development Officer Rohit Kumar Yadav, and representatives of all recognised political parties.