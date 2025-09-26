A preparatory meeting was held on Friday at the office of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, to review arrangements for the upcoming Mega Health Camp under Assam’s flagship Susrusha Setu programme.

The meeting was chaired by Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner, Margherita.

The health camp, scheduled for October 7 at Town High School, Margherita, will focus on providing free health services for children below 18 years. The review meeting emphasised inter-departmental coordination, mobilisation strategies, and ensuring maximum participation of children from across the subdivision.

Launched across all 126 constituencies of Assam, Susrusha Setu aims to provide comprehensive health screening and treatment for more than 50 diseases affecting children. Services at the camp will include general health checkups, nutritional assessments, dental, ENT and eye care, laboratory investigations, ECGs, AYUSH consultations, and counselling for parents. Specialist doctors from medical colleges, district hospitals, and referral centres will be engaged, while advanced cases will be referred to higher institutions.

Rahul Doley stressed the need for quality healthcare delivery, wider outreach, and active parental involvement to ensure long-term benefits for the younger generation.

The meeting was attended by Circle Officer Margherita Gyanjyoti Dutta, Assistant Commissioners Pritom Gogoi and Pronamika Konwar, senior health department officials, local administration representatives, and members of tea garden management.