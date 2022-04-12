The first meeting and oath-taking ceremony of the 10 newly elected ward commissioners under the Margherita Municipal Board was held on Tuesday in the Margherita Municipal Board's conference hall. Palash Rajkumar Ahom, ADC (i/c) Margherita, presided over the meeting and administered the oath of allegiance to all ward commissioners.

Anand Kumar Sharma of ward No. 6 was elected as the Chairman and Rajlaxi Devi Gogoi of ward Number 2 as Vice-Chairperson of Margherita Municipal board.

Palash Rajkumar Ahom spoke on the occasion and wished good luck to the newly appointed members and believed that the board will work effortlessly for the betterment of their wards with full vigour. He sought full cooperation from the ward members and assured assistance at all times.

The newly elected Chairman Anand Kumar Sharma also thanked each and everyone for giving him the chance to lead on and promised full dedication towards his service to the board.

It is to be mentioned here that the Margherita Municipal Board was adjudged Rank 3 in the ULB level award category for the top 3 performing ULBs of Group B (ULBs with less than 1000 approved beneficiaries).

This competition was organised as the 50 days challenge by the Office of the Mission Director PMAY-HFA(U) Assam and the performance of all Districts/ULBs/Das was evaluated from January 1 to February 19.

Pranta Pratim Patra, executive magistrate of Margherita Administration(C) gave the vote of thanks where representatives from the Zila-panchayat, eminent citizens of the town, political party workers and other officers and staff of the Margherita Administration(C) and Margherita Municipal board were present during the oath taking ceremony.