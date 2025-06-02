In the wake of devastating floods that affected over 15 villages under the Margherita Revenue Circle, the Margherita Co-District Administration, in coordination with the Tinsukia District Administration, has ramped up comprehensive relief and rehabilitation efforts for the displaced families.

So far, 21 relief camps have been set up across the region to accommodate those forced to evacuate due to rising waters. Each camp has been stocked with adequate relief materials to meet the immediate needs of the affected families.

As part of a focused intervention for child welfare, nutritional food is being distributed through the ICDS Project, Margherita, with Anganwadi workers ensuring proper outreach and timely delivery to children in shelter homes.

To curb potential health hazards in the aftermath of the floods, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has installed temporary toilets and distributed bleaching powder in vulnerable zones to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

In parallel, medical teams from Margherita UPHC and Ketetong BPHC are conducting health camps across relief shelters, delivering basic healthcare services, conducting screenings, and offering immediate treatment.

Recognizing the burden on the farming community, animal fodder has been distributed in more than 12 affected villages, with ongoing distributions set to cover all remaining livestock-dependent areas.

Senior officials, including the Circle Officer, magistrates, and local revenue assistants (LRAs), have been visiting the camps regularly to supervise ground operations and directly engage with flood-hit residents. Their efforts are being bolstered by gaon pradhans, police forces, and community volunteers, who are playing a vital role in maintaining order and facilitating aid delivery.

Meanwhile, according to the Water Resources Department, water levels in the Buridehing and Tirap rivers are showing a steady decline, providing a ray of hope to flood-affected communities in the region.