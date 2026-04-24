Margherita youth goes missing after jumping into Buridehing river during Facebook live

A tragic incident has sent shockwaves across Margherita after a young man allegedly jumped into the Buridehing River on April 24 afternoon while appearing on a Facebook Live stream.

The youth has been identified as Rupam Chakraborty, a resident of Margherita and known locally as an emerging young worker involved in stage decoration activities. According to reports, the incident took place at the Chhath Puja Ghat near Shyam Hall Talkies in Margherita.

Witnesses said Rupam entered the waters of the Buridehing River during the live broadcast and was soon swept away by the strong current. He disappeared within moments, leaving viewers and local residents stunned.

Family members later lodged a missing report at Margherita Police Station. Following the complaint, police along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force launched a search operation in the river. However, no trace of the youth had been found till the time of filing this report.

Relatives suspect that work-related stress may have led him to take the extreme step, though the exact circumstances behind the incident are yet to be established.

The disappearance has cast a pall of gloom over the family and the entire Margherita locality, with many expressing grief and concern over the incident.