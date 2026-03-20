Mariani showdown: Gyanashree Bora files nomination, takes on five-time MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi

The Mariani Assembly constituency witnessed a massive show of strength as Congress–Raijor Dal alliance candidate Gyanashree Bora filed her nomination on March 20, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest against sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

The nomination day turned into a large-scale mobilisation exercise, with hundreds of supporters joining a grand rally from Mariani to Jorhat. The procession, marked by drum beats, slogans, and visible enthusiasm, underscored the opposition alliance’s intent to mount a serious challenge in the constituency.

After filing her nomination at the Jorhat Commissioner’s office, Bora said she would raise key issues of Mariani in the Assembly if elected, stressing that her priority would be to ensure the people’s voice is heard and long-pending problems are addressed.

A former Assistant Lecturer in Chemistry, Bora said her entry into politics is driven by a commitment to public service and development. She flagged the Assam–Nagaland border dispute, drinking water scarcity, poor road infrastructure, and unemployment as major concerns requiring urgent attention.

Targeting Kurmi, she alleged that despite being elected multiple times over the past 25 years, the constituency’s issues have not been effectively represented. “People strengthened his position repeatedly, but their voices remained unheard,” she claimed.

Kurmi, a five-time MLA from Mariani, had earlier won the seat as a Congress leader before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021 and retaining the constituency in the subsequent bypoll.

Expressing confidence, Bora said she is witnessing a “wave of change” in Mariani, citing growing support across panchayats. She also criticised the ruling dispensation over issues related to constitutional rights and alleged divisive politics, advocating instead for unity and inclusive development.

Describing the election as a collective battle of opposition forces, Bora asserted that the outcome would reflect the will of the people.

With Mariani considered a BJP stronghold, the contest is now poised to test whether a new face like Bora can unseat an entrenched incumbent, making it one of the closely watched battles in Upper Assam.