Continuing its relentless effort to crack down on illegal activities in the state of Assam, Karimganj Police seized a huge quantity of ganja worth 8 lakhs and apprehended four smugglers from the Assam-Tripura border.

The Bazarisada police seized 15 packets of ganja from car number AS11AC 2925.

The smugglers allegedly tried to supply a total of 73 kg of ganja to Bihar.

According to sources, a trap was laid at the Assam – Tripura state border at Kathaltali near Chandkhira in the Karimganj district.

The arrested smugglers are identified as Mahmmad Bijan, Mahmmad Majrul, Sanjay Kumar, and Pawankumar Yadav, and all are from Bihar.

In a separate bust at Lumding in the Hojai district of Assam, police launched an anti-narcotics operation and detained a drug addict red-handed.

Additionally, police in Nagaon nabbed two drug smugglers from Batadrava in yet another significant operation.