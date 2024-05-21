In a significant crackdown on illegal drug activities, the Chardwara police successfully raided a location in Bogijuli No. 4, situated near the Assam-Arunachal border, and seized a substantial quantity of ganja.

The operation, which took place early Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of one individual identified as Prasad Das.

According to police sources, the estimated value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 50,000.

The raid was part of an ongoing effort to curb the trafficking and distribution of banned substances in the region.

Acting on a tip-off, the police swiftly organized and executed the raid, catching the suspect red-handed with the illegal narcotics.

Prasad Das, the arrested individual, is currently being held for further interrogation.