A 25-year-old man from Nagaon, Assam, died here allegedly after overdosing on drugs. The young man who had recently gotten married was addicted to multiple drugs. The family alleged that a few suspicious people residing at Fasiroad, indulging in the illegal drug trade are responsible for the young man’s death.

The youth, identified as Munna Rahman, hailed from Chowkitop near Fasiroad in Nagaon. As per the claims of Munna’s family, suspicious people residing in Fasiroad have been trading banned substances and have involved many youths from the locality, throwing the younger generation into the mouth of slow death.

‘’He was my sixth son. He died due to drug overdose. I would urge the government to take strict steps to curb this drug menace so that no other parent loses their child to drugs,’’ says Munna’s father.

Apart from Munna Rahman, many young people have lost their lives prematurely due to addiction to drugs. Many families have been destroyed in the process.

The locals have been raising concerns over the deteriorating atmosphere of the locality and had many times requested the administration to take stringent steps to end this drug menace.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the Nagaon administration had elevated their actions in cracking down on drug dens. ‘’When SP Anand Mishra Sir was present here, many suspects were put behind the bars, which drastically brought down the number of drug abuse cases in the area. But after he left, many suspects were released where they have again taken over the place and have turned Fasiroad into a drug den,’’ a local while speaking to the media about the drug menace.

But recently, the drug menace has once again cropped up with suspects loitering freely without the fear of the administration.

Although Munna Rahman has left the world leaving his wife and mother behind, the family is urging locals to come out and raise their voice against the peddlers and stop the younger generation from destroying their lives by coming under the influence of banned substances.