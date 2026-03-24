Mass Congress exodus in Karbi Anglong: Tuliram Ronghang inducts 300+ families into BJP ahead of polls

In a significant political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and BJP candidate from the 111-Rongkhang (ST) constituency, on Tuesday, welcomed a large number of Congress leaders and workers into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The joining ceremony was held at Manoj’s residence in Tilha Basti, Kheroni, where a sizeable gathering of supporters marked the event with visible enthusiasm. The highlight of the programme was the induction of Manoj Yadav, a former District General Secretary and serving Vice President associated with the Indian National Congress and its youth wing in West Karbi Anglong for the past seven years.

Several other prominent individuals, including social media influencer Sangita Sahu, Sikandar Bhagat, Laljeet Chauhan, Ranjeet Chauhan, senior social worker Balaji Yadav, and Achelal Yadav, also joined the BJP during the event.

In a major show of strength at the grassroots level, more than 300 families from the region switched allegiance to the BJP, signalling a notable shift in local political dynamics in the hill district.

Welcoming the new entrants, Ronghang expressed confidence that the BJP’s vision and governance model are gaining increasing acceptance among the people of West Karbi Anglong. He urged party workers to further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots and work collectively towards peace, progress, and inclusive development.

Highlighting the growing momentum of the party in the region, Ronghang said the BJP remains committed to the holistic development of Karbi Anglong, particularly within the autonomous council framework.

The new members pledged their support to Ronghang and assured active participation in the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming elections.

The массов induction is being viewed as a significant organisational boost for the BJP in West Karbi Anglong, reflecting its expanding outreach and appeal among diverse communities in Assam’s hill regions.