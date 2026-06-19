Mass Upanayana Festival held in Dhubri, promotes vedic traditions among youth

The Sanatan Samaj Dhubri on June 19 organized the "Mass Upanayana Festival–2026" at the historic Kalibari premises in Dhubri, bringing together members of the community in an effort to promote Sanatan values, Vedic traditions and cultural heritage among the younger generation.

The event witnessed the participation of 14 boys from Brahmin families who underwent the traditional Upanayana ceremony, a significant rite of passage in Hindu tradition. The programme began a day earlier with a "Ganga Invitation" ceremony attended by nearly 300 women.

Before arriving at the venue, the participants performed the customary Vriddhi Shraddha ritual at their respective homes. Arrangements for the Chudakarana (tonsure ceremony) were made at the Kalibari premises, after which the boys were ceremonially bathed with water collected from seven sacred rivers. The main Vedic rituals of the Upanayana ceremony were then conducted in accordance with traditional practices.

An intellectual session was also organized as part of the programme under the chairmanship of Dr. Dipendra Kumar Adhikari, President of Sanatan Samaj Dhubri. Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board, attended as the chief guest, while Agrasen Bhavan President Suresh Harlalka was among the distinguished guests present.

The keynote address was delivered by Brahmachari Achyutji of the Art of Living, who highlighted the relevance of Vedic education and values in contemporary society. Other speakers included RSS Pracharak Nipen Kuor and Sanatan Samaj Dhubri Vice-President Kartik Chandra Choudhury.

The programme commenced with the hoisting of the ceremonial flag, lighting of the traditional lamp and Go-Mata Pujan. Vedic students and monks from the Art of Living Veda Pathshala enhanced the spiritual atmosphere through the chanting of Vedic hymns and prayers.

Alongside the Upanayana ceremony, a "Shri Vishnu Homa Mahayajna" was performed with prayers for India's security, global peace and the welfare of humanity.

Organisers said one of the primary objectives of the initiative is to address the growing shortage of trained priests capable of conducting religious ceremonies and rituals. The programme also aims to encourage younger generations to take an interest in Vedic learning and Sanatan traditions.

Each participant received traditional gifts from the organizers, including clothing, wooden sandals, a wristwatch, a copy of "Purohit Darpan" and other useful items. Following the ceremony, the participants returned to their homes to continue observing the religious vows and practices prescribed under the tradition.

Sanatan Samaj Dhubri General Secretary Dipankar Majumdar and senior leader Sundar Saha expressed gratitude to the community, volunteers and well-wishers whose support contributed to the successful conduct of the event.

