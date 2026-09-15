Massive BJP rally held in minority-dominated Assam's Magurgaon; over 2,000 Congress workers join party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a massive public meeting at Magurgaon in Assam’s Raha constituency, drawing a large gathering from the minority-dominated area. The meeting was attended by Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, Raha MLA Sashikanta Das and BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, who is contesting the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

According to the BJP, more than 2,000 Congress workers joined the party during the programme. The development was projected by BJP leaders as a sign of growing support for the party in the constituency ahead of the by-election.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Pijush Hazarika recalled Devasish Sharma’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hazarika described how Sharma had helped facilitate the transportation of bodies of COVID-19 patients from outside states back to Assam during the pandemic.

Highlighting Sharma’s humanitarian work, Hazarika appealed to voters to support him in the upcoming by-election. He also targeted the Congress, claiming that the party is currently in a weak position in Assam.

Taking a swipe at Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Hazarika claimed that Gogoi had been defeated at his own booth in the previous election and was now making “big statements” outside.

Meanwhile, seeking support from minority voters, BJP’s Nagaon by-election candidate Devasish Sharma sang Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic song ‘Ekla Chalo Re’ during the public meeting. The gesture came as Sharma sought to connect with voters in the minority-dominated Magurgaon area.