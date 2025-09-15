Massive blaze erupts at ONGC oil rig in Assam’s Sivasagar

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) drilling site in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Sunday, September 14 night triggering panic among local residents.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Rig No. 135 in Bokota Koronga Laipaleng, which is currently being operated by the private firm S.K. Petro, contracted for drilling operations. The blaze erupted suddenly and spread rapidly, creating a tense situation in the oilfield region.

Multiple fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. Fire and Emergency Services personnel are engaged in continuous efforts to douse the flames and prevent further escalation.

While no casualties have been reported so far, officials said detailed assessments of the damage are still awaited. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.