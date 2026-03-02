Massive crowds flood Assam's Gohpur as Himanta’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra gains momentum

Thousands of people gathered in Assam's Gohpur on March 2, to welcome Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the third day of the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, as the campaign continued to draw strong public response ahead of the Assembly elections.

Supporters lined the streets, offering floral tributes and cheering along the route as the Chief Minister greeted the crowds. Sharing a video of the reception on X, Sarma wrote, “Not Santa, but I always have gifts for my Bhaginas,” referring affectionately to the people.

Expressing gratitude for the turnout over the past two days, Sarma said the response exceeded his expectations. “Last night it went on till 12:30, and there were people everywhere. The public gave their full blessings. People are acknowledging what we did in the past five years, and I hope they will give us a strong mandate this time,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that many people have thanked him for providing land rights and employment, as well as for taking action against illegal infiltrators. Reiterating his government’s stand, he said eviction drives would continue and that five lakh bighas of allegedly encroached land would be reclaimed over the next five years. He asserted that land pattas would be granted exclusively to indigenous people.

In a statement issued from the BJP state headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said the yatra is an outreach initiative reaffirming the party’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of Assam’s indigenous communities.

The yatra also highlighted the government’s efforts to restore and redevelop Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, as part of cultural and heritage preservation initiatives.

The campaign began in Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district on February 28, resumed from Jagiroad on the second day, and aims to connect with over one lakh people daily during its first phase, which runs until March 9.