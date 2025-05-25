In a major crackdown on drugs trafficking, Assam Police apprehended three individuals with a consignment of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2 crore in Sribhumi district on Sunday. The operation was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.





The targeted operation was conducted in the Mundamala area under Patharkandi police station limits, leading to the seizure of 324 grams of heroin. The Chief Minister took to social media to share the update, commending the swift action of the state police.





“Another clean sweep,” Sarma said while congratulating the law enforcement team for their continued efforts in combating the drug menace.