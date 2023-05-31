A massive eviction drive in Assam’s Orang National Park conducted by the Sonitpur administration has entered day three on May 31. Nearly 132 houses will be demolished and 1020 bighas of land will be cleared of encroachment, as per official sources.

As per sources, the administration is conducting eviction drive at Batli, Muslem char in Sonitpur today.

The evictees had been living illegally for a long time in this char area.

The eviction drive has been going on for three days with a day-long schedule.

The administration carried out demolition of a total of 1020 bighas of land and evicted a total of 132 houses during the eviction drive at Sardar Char.

According to the administration, if 1020 bighas of land is not cleared off today, then the eviction drive might continue till June 1.

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