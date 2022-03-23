On Wednesday morning, a major fire ripped through the new market area in Dibrugarh, Assam, destroying at least 40 shop.

According to sources, the fire, which started around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, quickly engulfed the entire area.

The fire is believed to have started as a result of a short circuit in one of the stores.

The tremendous conflagration destroyed properties worth crores of rupees.

To put out the fire, state fire departments, Oil India Limited-Duliajan, Chabua air force station, and BCPL dispatched fire tenders.

On Wednesday morning, around 7 a.m., the fire was finally put out.

Top authorities from the Dibrugarh district administration and police department rushed at the scene to assess the situation, including Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu, SP Shwetank Mishra, and circle officer (East) Jharna Patgiri.

“Last year, a fire broke out at the Jagdish clothing store, destroying the entire business.” This time, the business has been completely demolished. “This time the fire was big, and it engulfed the entire region,” a local resident stated.

There were no casualties or injuries reported as a result of the incident.