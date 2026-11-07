A massive fire broke out at a City Dhaba outlet in Guwahati's Bhangagarh area early on Saturday, November 7 morning, reportedly following a gas cylinder explosion. The blaze spread to nearby establishments, gutting at least five shops, according to preliminary reports.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the flames. However, the fire continued to rage at the time of filing this report, with three nearby shops still engulfed in flames.

Visuals from the scene showed a large crowd gathering near the affected area, as some people attempted to control the fire while others moved away from the site.

The incident also triggered a major traffic congestion in the area. The dhaba is located close to the Bhangagarh overpass, and the narrow adjoining road, further affected by the movement of emergency vehicles, left limited space for regular traffic.

Authorities are yet to assess the extent of the damage. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.