Massive fire breaks out at Pagla Bazar in Assam's Abhayapuri, 15-16 commercial establishments gutted

A massive fire broke out at Pagla Bazar in Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon district, gutting around 15 to 16 commercial establishments and destroying goods worth several lakhs of rupees.

The blaze reportedly spread rapidly across the market, engulfing multiple shops and commercial establishments in the area. Several business owners suffered significant losses as their goods and property were destroyed in the fire.

There were also allegations that the fire and emergency services arrived late at the spot, although the circumstances surrounding the response are yet to be independently established.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities are expected to ascertain the cause and assess the extent of the damage as further details emerge.

No information regarding casualties has been reported so far.