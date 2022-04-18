A massive fire broke out in a mobile tower in Dhubri. The network tower was illegally installed in a building belonging to Biswajit Ghosh in Mission Road area in Dhubri at 9 PM.

As per reports, the network tower was ablaze due to a heavy storm.

The fire was allegedly triggered by the generator of the mobile tower, which was placed in Ghosh's home. Officials from the fire department were able to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, rainwater extinguished the fire, although property worth several lakhs of rupees was reported to have been damaged.