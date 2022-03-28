Around 15 luxury cars were completely charred after a major fire broke out at Krishna Hyundai dealer in Tezpur.

The fire broke out on Sunday night. At least 2 brand new car that was ready to deliver burnt into ashes along with 10 others cars. The estimated loss due to damage to the luxury cars is still to be ascertained. According to the showroom executive, the cause of the fire is possibly due to shortcircuit.

No one was injured in the incident. Fire tenders were deployed to put out the blaze.