A major fire broke out at a cold storage facility in the N-Pukhuri area of Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday, November 15 night, triggering concern among local residents.

The fire reportedly spread rapidly across a large portion of the facility, causing extensive damage. The intensity of the blaze prompted an immediate response from the Tinsukia Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters were engaged in firefighting operations at the time of reporting.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage and any possible casualties are awaited.