Massive fire guts restaurant in Guwahati's Six Mile; property worth over Rs 50 lakh destroyed

A major fire broke out at a restaurant in Guwahati's Six Mile area in the early hours of June 5, completely gutting the establishment and causing extensive property damage.

The incident occurred at Cafe 7, located in the busy Six Mile locality. According to initial reports, the fire erupted at around 3:30 am and quickly spread across the premises, engulfing the restaurant within a short span of time.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched an operation to contain the blaze. After nearly half an hour of firefighting efforts, the flames were brought under control by around 4 am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit, although the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

While no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, the restaurant was completely destroyed in the blaze. Property and assets worth more than Rs 50 lakh are believed to have been lost.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.