Massive fire breaks out in Laharighat on March 21. The fire destroyed five houses as well as property worth lakhs of rupees. The fire started in Laharighat's South Sanimari. The fire completely destroyed five houses.

At 8 a.m., a devastating fire broke out. The fire completely engulfed the homes of Afir Uddin, Zafir Uddin, Sahur Uddin, Bahar Uddin, and Hamida Khatu.

The fire consumed houses as well as important documents and materials worth approximately Rs 15 lakh. Three fire tenders arrived late but were able to extinguish the flames. Local sutras believe the fire was caused by a short circuit.