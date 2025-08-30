Massive landslide blocks NH-6 at Sonapur, several vehicles stranded

A massive landslide struck Sonapur in the early hours of Saturday, August 30, bringing traffic to a standstill on National Highway-6, the crucial route linking Silchar, Shillong, and Guwahati.



The landslide caused a major section of the hillside to collapse, sending large boulders, trees, and mud cascading onto the highway. The debris has rendered the road completely impassable, halting movement of all categories of vehicles. As a result, thousands of trucks, buses, and private vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway.



The disruption has not only affected commuters but also snapped road connectivity between Barak Valley and the neighboring northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, raising concerns over supply chain interruptions.



In response, the East Jaintia Hills administration has deployed emergency teams to clear the debris and restore traffic at the earliest. Authorities have also advised motorists to take alternative routes until the highway is reopened.